    Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

09:16

GOP rivals hammer Donald Trump as the Iowa caucuses quickly approach. The GOP’s anti-Trump wing eyeing Nikki Haley as a possible alternative. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 13, 2024

