Trump’s Nixon nightmare? Biden surges as indicted Trump faces damning history
March 8, 202412:06
    Trump's Nixon nightmare? Biden surges as indicted Trump faces damning history

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s Nixon nightmare? Biden surges as indicted Trump faces damning history

12:06

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on historical lessons from when America assessed past presidential misconduct, as Pres. Biden delivers a State of the Union facing a rival with four criminal indictments. Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)March 8, 2024

