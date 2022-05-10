IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

05:52

The Jan. 6 committee may release videotapes of witness testimony during public hearings slated to start in June, according to reporting by Politico. At least eight public hearings are set to take place. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani is in the hot seat for refusing to testify before the panel.May 10, 2022

