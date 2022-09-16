Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

New reporting from the New York Times indicating “substantial escalation” in the Jan. 6 probe as another Trump ally, “Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, has his phone seized by the FBI. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the loyal Trump supporter and election denier becoming the seventh in Trump’s orbit to face this kind of seizure. The news coming on the heels of 40 new subpoenas issued in the past week. Sept. 16, 2022