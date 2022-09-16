IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

  • Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

  • Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

  • MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ “getting very close” to having evidence to indict Trump

  • ‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

  • Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer

  • Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich

  • Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

  • Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

  • DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time

  • Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

  • ‘Who is the Fox News version’ of Ari Melber? Canada’s Nardwuar grills MSNBC anchor

  • "Never": Trump's secret doc scandal is unprecedented, says Obama NSA Susan Rice

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

  • As SCOTUS tries to ban gay marriage, see why Biden touted TV as the key to progress

  • Trump’s ‘Just comply’ lie gutted as indicted aides won’t yield

  • Trump legal meltdown: Trump motions to review seized Mar-A-Lago docs as right-wing media leaks info

The Beat with Ari

Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

New reporting from the New York Times indicating “substantial escalation” in the Jan. 6 probe as another Trump ally, “Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, has his phone seized by the FBI. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the loyal Trump supporter and election denier becoming the seventh in Trump’s orbit to face this kind of seizure. The news coming on the heels of 40 new subpoenas issued in the past week. Sept. 16, 2022

