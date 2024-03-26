Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

- Now Playing
Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table02:42
- UP NEXT
Shockwave: Trump criminal verdict coming before election11:53
Fighting racism, hate and dangerous norms in Trump era: Obama A.G. Holder talks to Ari Melber39:20
Fraud loser cash crunch: Trump finds it's 'no money, mo problems' as billionaires won't bail him out08:53
Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber16:12
MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown08:07
No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle12:24
‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe12:18
Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush07:23
Peter Navarro in prison after admitting coup plot to MSNBC’s Ari Melber07:13
‘More dangerous than ever’: Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected11:36
Out of cash? 'Loser' Trump crushed in 'lies' case as empire wobbles06:45
This DA could still send Trump to prison: See Fani Willis’ big RICO win11:39
'Firing back': Chaos engulfs MAGA & GOP dreams fizzle as Dems unleash surprise attack04:44
Sanders busts MAGA as right-wing pundit calls Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme' & retirement 'stupid'03:17
Judge delays Trump hush money trial in New York03:01
Denied: Trump loses again as judge shoots down 'Hail Mary' request in docs case09:29
RNC unveils ‘radical’ plan to upend voting in America08:29
MAGA 'Implosion': GOP power shrinks in DC as chaos hobbles Republican schemes07:56
'No escape': Trump empire wobbles under crushing cash crunch04:13
- Now Playing
Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table02:42
- UP NEXT
Shockwave: Trump criminal verdict coming before election11:53
Fighting racism, hate and dangerous norms in Trump era: Obama A.G. Holder talks to Ari Melber39:20
Fraud loser cash crunch: Trump finds it's 'no money, mo problems' as billionaires won't bail him out08:53
Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber16:12
MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown08:07
Play All