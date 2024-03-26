IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table
March 26, 2024
    Trump's nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s “hush money” case rejected his bid to delay the trial, ruling after a hearing that proceedings will get underway on April 15. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal for this “Opening Arguments” installment. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 26, 2024

    Trump’s nightmare: Criminal trial coming before election and DOJ vet says prison on the table

