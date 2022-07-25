IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

04:54

The conservative Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a partial shift within Rupert Murdoch's influential empire, while Tucker Carlson continues sympathetic coverage of Trump, recently welcoming convicted Trump aide Steve Bannon on his show. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.July 25, 2022

