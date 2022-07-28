IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

    02:54

  • 'Charlatan' and 'clown' Alex Jones faces $150 million judgement day for Sandy Hook Conspiracies

    08:38

  • Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

    05:56

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

    04:48

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59

  • Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

    26:55

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

    06:37

The Beat with Ari

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

03:15

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

    02:54

  • 'Charlatan' and 'clown' Alex Jones faces $150 million judgement day for Sandy Hook Conspiracies

    08:38

  • Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All