IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

    02:32

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ

    06:00

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump record keeping grew thin ahead of January 6: CNN

    03:49

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17

  • DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

    03:42

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13

  • Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

    07:44

  • ‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe

    05:57

  • WaPo: Justice Department expands Jan. 6 probe to look at rally prep, financing

    03:15

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Gaps found in Trump calls

    03:40

  • 'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

    06:27

  • Charles Blow: The Supreme Court is not equipped to police itself

    06:25

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gap suggests potentially willful omissions

    10:22

The Beat with Ari

Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

12:01

The House has voted to hold former Trump aide Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress for stonewalling the Jan. 6 probe. Navarro has appeared on “The Beat” three times to discuss his so-called “Green Bay Sweep” plan to steal the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, The Nation’s Elie Mystal, and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele discuss Navarro’s willingness to appear on television to discuss the failed coup attempt while simultaneously dodging the Jan. 6 committee.April 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

    02:32

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ

    06:00

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump record keeping grew thin ahead of January 6: CNN

    03:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All