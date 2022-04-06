Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV
The House has voted to hold former Trump aide Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress for stonewalling the Jan. 6 probe. Navarro has appeared on “The Beat” three times to discuss his so-called “Green Bay Sweep” plan to steal the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, The Nation’s Elie Mystal, and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele discuss Navarro’s willingness to appear on television to discuss the failed coup attempt while simultaneously dodging the Jan. 6 committee.April 6, 2022
Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV
