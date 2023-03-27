Trump’s legal tsunami just got worse: Why threats, lies, secrecy and ‘death’ warning won’t work

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a death threat in the mail -- an envelope containing white powder -- which tests showed to be non-hazardous and a message reading "Alvin: I am going to kill you!” It comes as Donald Trump, who Bragg is investigating warned of possible "death and destruction" if he is indicted. Bragg had stated he will not "tolerate attempts to intimidate" his office. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump's history of intimidation and the history of efforts to intimidate prosecutors, stating those tactics don't work against prosecution. Melber is joined by presidential historian Michael Beschloss on "The Beat" who says Trump is a “legal danger” adding that “to understand this, you have to look at the history of violence and terrorism in America.” March 27, 2023