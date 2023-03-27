IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s legal tsunami just got worse: Why threats, lies, secrecy and ‘death’ warning won’t work

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Earthquake status’: Trump legal bomb has top aides forced under oath

    07:00

  • Black power, nerds and rights: De La Soul talks music, politics and triumphant return with Ari Melber

    27:44

  • Eyeing charges, Trump’s 'blame Cohen' defense runs into Cohen and Avenatti

    07:11

  • Fear: As Trump eyes charges, meet the prosecutors who stare down murders and mobsters

    10:30

  • It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

    10:08

  • Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment

    10:10

  • Trump legal bomb: Trump defense lawyer won’t admit he lost Georgia amid ‘imminent’ charging decision

    08:01

  • Trump legal peril: See Trump defense lawyer confronted with ‘smoking gun’ evidence on MSNBC

    10:03

  • Trump clown show: See key witness scorch Trump ally’s testimony

    11:14

  • ‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

    09:00

  • New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

    03:23

  • Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

    04:43

  • Trump legal nightmare – Lawyer says he will surrender if indicted

    04:03

  • Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

    07:53

  • Trump's 'legal expenses' defense could go up in flames

    07:43

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

    02:59

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

    08:07

  • Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

    10:13

  • See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

    08:27

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s legal tsunami just got worse: Why threats, lies, secrecy and ‘death’ warning won’t work

06:58

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a death threat in the mail -- an envelope containing white powder -- which tests showed to be non-hazardous and a message reading "Alvin: I am going to kill you!” It comes as Donald Trump, who Bragg is investigating warned of possible "death and destruction" if he is indicted. Bragg had stated he will not "tolerate attempts to intimidate" his office. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump's history of intimidation and the history of efforts to intimidate prosecutors, stating those tactics don't work against prosecution. Melber is joined by presidential historian Michael Beschloss on "The Beat" who says Trump is a “legal danger” adding that “to understand this, you have to look at the history of violence and terrorism in America.” March 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s legal tsunami just got worse: Why threats, lies, secrecy and ‘death’ warning won’t work

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Earthquake status’: Trump legal bomb has top aides forced under oath

    07:00

  • Black power, nerds and rights: De La Soul talks music, politics and triumphant return with Ari Melber

    27:44

  • Eyeing charges, Trump’s 'blame Cohen' defense runs into Cohen and Avenatti

    07:11

  • Fear: As Trump eyes charges, meet the prosecutors who stare down murders and mobsters

    10:30

  • It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

    10:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All