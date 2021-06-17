Trump's legal storm!: Chief money man pressured to flip on 45

The Manhattan DA's probe into the Trump Organization is heating up with new signs that DA Cy Vance is closing in on the company's CFO Allen Weisselberg. The New York Times has reported that Trump's money man may be hit with potential charges as soon as this summer. Prosecutors have also obtained Weisselberg's personal tax and bank records. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the significance of these updates in the case.