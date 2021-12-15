IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

    'Powerpoint coup plot': Explosive evidence revealed from Trump’s top aide

  • Jeffrey Epstein under scrutiny in trial two years after his death in jail

  • Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era 

  • Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

  • Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

  • Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

  • See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

  • 'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

  • Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant

  • ‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup

  • Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates

  • Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House

  • MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial

  • Trump's media conspiracy destroyed: Biden covered more negatively

  • Trump's GOP goes Seinfeld: Party about nothing 

  • CDC Chief on Omicron, Delta killing unvaccinated and why mask rules changed

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021

