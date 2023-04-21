IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump’s legal nightmare gets worse: Top adviser grilled on Jan. 6 plot

11:05

Special counsel Jack Smith is piercing Trump’s inner circle, with top Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn coming in for questioning. ABC News reporting DOJ prosecutors met with Epshteyn for a second day with a focus on Epshteyn’s interactions with Donald Trump himself as well as Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the new pressure on citizen Trump and is joined by Former chief of the SDNY David Kelley. April 21, 2023

