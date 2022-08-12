Trump's legal nightmare: AG Garland faces down MAGAWorld vowing justice

In a surprise move, the Department of Justice files a motion to make the Trump property search warrant public. The DOJ blaming Trump himself for the publicity surrounding the Mar-A-Lago search. It comes as new details shred Trump’s claim this search came out of nowhere. The New York Times reveals Trump was subpoenaed months prior and a top FBI official even visited his home in June. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ calling Trump’s bluff and how Attorney General Garland is acting after moving quietly.Aug. 12, 2022