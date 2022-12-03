Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

New fallout from Trump’s key loss in the DOJ Mar-a-Lago criminal case. Trump-appointed judges rebuking him and removing the special master with a message -- no one is above the law. It comes as the New York Times reports "several witnesses" including close Trump aides testified to a grand jury in the case. NYU law professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Murray adding "this is an important ruling... this is more legal jeopardy for Trump."Dec. 3, 2022