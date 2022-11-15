Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic

As Donald Trump ignores the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena deadline and indicates in a lawsuit he has no intention to testify, DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what he calls Trump’s “delay motion.” Katyal arguing the Senate should make “immediate emergency plans to take over this investigation” as it looks like the House will change leadership, adding: “The truth has not been told.”Nov. 15, 2022