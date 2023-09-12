IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's legal hell week continued with RICO loss and aide's conviction: Melber breakdown

    07:49
    Both parties ditch one 'culture war' attack as rap rises: Common on 'The Beat'

    07:08

  • Losing: Trump fears mount as D.A. wins first RICO clash

    10:11

  • Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive

    06:06

  • More losing: Blow to Trump as his #1 White House aide dealt massive blow in their joint RICO case

    01:33

  • Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

    07:28

  • Songwriter Jason Isbell ditches drinking, Southern stereotypes and traveling alone

    48:04

  • Indicted Trump faces new foe in 2024: Third party candidate Cornel West

    09:48

  • Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

    01:34

  • Coup defiance explodes with Navarro conviction: Ari Melber on 'sweep' confession to guilty verdict

    05:45

  • Bill Maher calls out Amazon, says CA Gov. Newsom must fix Hollywood strike

    08:21

  • Atlanta D.A. wins first clash with Trump co-defendant in Trump RICO case

    05:14

  • DeSantis slumps against quadruple-indicted Trump: Even GOP tired of 'woke wars'

    04:10

  • Jan 6 trial bomb goes off: Insurrection leader gets 22 years, as witness details foolish arrogance

    04:57

  • Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison, longest yet from Jan. 6 insurrection

    05:44

  • Giuliani loses again: Found liable for defaming election workers over 2020 lies

    07:36

  • Coup evidence bomb goes off: Trump’s Jan. 5 Roger Stone outreach echoes amidst smoking gun tape

    07:04

  • Trump's RICO jail nightmare echoes amidst bail and Young Thug disparities

    04:49

  • Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Speedy coup trial ordered, and RICO D.A. demands fast-track trial

    07:37

  • Jon Batiste on performing from NOLA to Biden’s White House and growing up in music

    36:45

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s legal hell week continued with RICO loss and aide’s conviction: Melber breakdown

07:49

Donald Trump’s legal team filed a motion to quash his RICO indictment in Georgia. Plus, see exclusive video of the Fulton County sheriff recounting the path to Trump’s “infamous” mug shot. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The New York Times legal writer Emily Bazelon and former SDNY prosecutor Maya Wiley. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 12, 2023

