Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

In this Beat exclusive, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by the former Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Barbara Res and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the criminal probe into the company. The conversation comes as The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are investigating Trump executive Matthew Calamari to see if he received tax-free fringe benefits. Res asserts that Calamari "probably was sitting around when things were discussed."