Trump's 'legal expenses' defense could go up in flames

Trump's defense lawyer sees the payment to Stormy Daniels as a potential issue for charges in New York. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case and reveals signs Trump could face legal problems even if the Manhattan District Attorney never charges the Stormy Daniels payment as a campaign finance crime. Melber shows how the past conviction of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has clues -- with that payment listed as "legal expenses" and how a Trump campaign advisor is now critiquing a pattern with an allegation on the misuse of legal fees.March 16, 2023