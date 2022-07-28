IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

Brand new heat in the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation -- with peril growing for Donald Trump. The New York Times reporting the DOJ is asking witnesses about Trump in its criminal probe. Lead Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who has been critical of AG Garland's slow approach to prosecuting what he calls a "Hub and Spoke Conspiracy" joins MSNBC's Ari Melber saying Garland's interview with NBC News signals "this is not just about the people who attacked the Capitol” and warns of political considerations when charging politicians.July 28, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

