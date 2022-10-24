Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding

As the January 6 Committee delivers its subpoena for testimony and documents to Donald Trump, the New York Times’ Robert Draper, author of “Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and civil rights activist Maya Wiley on the subpoena singling out Rep. Scott Perry and Trump’s culpability. Wiley adding: “The fact that Donald Trump knew he had lost but convinced a bunch of people that he had won - it doesn’t change whether or not it’s a crime… It matters what a jury finds.”Oct. 24, 2022