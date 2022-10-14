IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    08:41

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    06:44

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:25

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    05:46

  • Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed

    05:03

  • Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    07:41

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

  • Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

    11:27

  • GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13

  • Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

The Beat with Ari

Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

08:53

MSNBC obtained stunning new video showing Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th as the insurrection was unfolding. You will see Pelosi with Senator Schumer and others pleading for help from Trump’s acting Attorney General, a candid behind-the-scenes conversation with Mike Pence and harrowing determination to secure the 2020 election. Former Governor Howard Dean and presidential historian Michael Beschloss join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Beschloss saying “Donald Trump is the only president in the history of the United States who… would have been so hands off” adding Trump was accepting of “danger of imminent assassinations and a hostage crisis.”Oct. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    08:41

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    06:44

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:25

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All