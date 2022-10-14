Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

- Now Playing
Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video08:53
- UP NEXT
Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe08:41
'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing06:44
Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 602:25
Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed04:49
Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee05:46
Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed05:03
Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts07:41
Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents07:26
Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC11:27
GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre03:13
Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash11:59
See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown11:28
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'05:28
MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees08:35
Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports06:10
Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 608:39
MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms11:19
New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence05:32
Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal07:24
- Now Playing
Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video08:53
- UP NEXT
Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe08:41
'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing06:44
Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 602:25
Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed04:49
Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee05:46
Play All