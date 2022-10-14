Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

MSNBC obtained stunning new video showing Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th as the insurrection was unfolding. You will see Pelosi with Senator Schumer and others pleading for help from Trump’s acting Attorney General, a candid behind-the-scenes conversation with Mike Pence and harrowing determination to secure the 2020 election. Former Governor Howard Dean and presidential historian Michael Beschloss join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Beschloss saying “Donald Trump is the only president in the history of the United States who… would have been so hands off” adding Trump was accepting of “danger of imminent assassinations and a hostage crisis.”Oct. 14, 2022