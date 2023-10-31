Trump's 'Gotti mob tactics' backfire: 45 'gagged' in coup case, lawyers confess, RICO heats up

A judge reinstated Donald Trump’s gag order in his federal coup case after he attacked former aide Mark Meadows. DOJ veteran Neal Katyal says Trump’s behavior is “straight out of the mob playbook,” and discusses the alleged witness tampering with former prosecutor Joyce Vance and MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 31, 2023