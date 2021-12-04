Trump's GOP goes Seinfeld: Party about nothing 

Mitch McConnell has ruled out releasing any kind of legislative agenda ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to Axios reporting. Just a year ago, the GOP refused to write a party platform at its presidential convention for the first time in 150 years. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC contributor Liz Plank to discuss what it means when a political party literally refuses to say what it believes in. Dec. 4, 2021