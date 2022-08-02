Trump's Fox News nightmare: Anchor touts 'huge win' for Biden as Carlson gets emotional

As President Joe Biden announces the killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, some within Fox are downplaying the news. One host calling it Biden’s “Bin Laden” moment, while Sean Hannity says the US is “less safe.” Ari Melber reports on the split within Fox News on the international policy reality, as well as support for Trump. Plus, Tucker Carlson gets emotional, saying Biden killing 9/11 leader doesn’t make him “feel” safer.Aug. 2, 2022