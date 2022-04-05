Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA
09:54
Share this -
copied
Former President Obama returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office to celebrate the passage of Obamacare and Biden’s new plans to strengthen it. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Obama vet Chai Komanduri to discuss the warm reunion, Obama’s comments on the failed GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, and the upcoming midterm election.April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Making the case for reform at the U.N.
06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine
06:17
Bipartisan vote moves Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation
01:09
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?
08:00
Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down
04:54
Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson