Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen11:16
Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.