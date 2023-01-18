Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents before taking special counsel job I MSNBC report part 1

In a special “Beat” report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on accountability in the insurrection era as questions remain about whether former Trump aide Rudy Giuliani will face charges for his role in the January 6th insurrection. Melber examines political pressures at play and refers to an old case from Giuliani’s time as the mayor of New York City. Part two of this special report is also available online. Jan. 18, 2023