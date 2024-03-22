IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy after cancer detected in tests

Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber
March 22, 202416:12
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber

    16:12
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown

    08:07

  • No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle

    12:24

  • ‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe

    12:18

  • Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush

    07:23

  • Peter Navarro in prison after admitting coup plot to MSNBC’s Ari Melber

    07:13

  • ‘More dangerous than ever’: Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected

    11:36

  • Out of cash? 'Loser' Trump crushed in 'lies' case as empire wobbles

    06:45

  • This DA could still send Trump to prison: See Fani Willis’ big RICO win

    11:39

  • 'Firing back': Chaos engulfs MAGA & GOP dreams fizzle as Dems unleash surprise attack

    04:44

  • Sanders busts MAGA as right-wing pundit calls Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme' & retirement 'stupid'

    03:17

  • Judge delays Trump hush money trial in New York

    03:01

  • Denied: Trump loses again as judge shoots down 'Hail Mary' request in docs case

    09:29

  • RNC unveils ‘radical’ plan to upend voting in America

    08:29

  • MAGA 'Implosion': GOP power shrinks in DC as chaos hobbles Republican schemes

    07:56

  • 'No escape': Trump empire wobbles under crushing cash crunch

    04:13

  • Dems call out GOP’s ‘desperate’ attempt to smear Biden

    09:13

  • ‘Bloodbath’: MAGA allies slash RNC staff as Trump team takes over

    07:58

  • After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim

    10:41

  • Trump empire wobbles as legal experts raise concerns Trump may be ‘beholden’ to bond backers

    08:29

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber

16:12

British rapper Giggs and veteran prosecutor Andrew Weisman join MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a lively “Fallback” discussion, ranging from law and economics to reflecting on Giggs’ incredible international music career. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 22, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s DOJ foe Weissman and UK’s Giggs on law & music with Ari Melber

    16:12
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA ‘racist’ or not? See the shocking viral video in Ari Melber’s Joyner Lucas breakdown

    08:07

  • No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle

    12:24

  • ‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe

    12:18

  • Embarrassing: Trump’s ‘broke billionaire’ con explodes in fraud bond cash crush

    07:23

  • Peter Navarro in prison after admitting coup plot to MSNBC’s Ari Melber

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All