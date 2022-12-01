Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

GOP leaders waited a week before addressing Trump’s dinner meeting with a notorious Holocaust denier and Ye after his anti-Semitic rants. Other Republicans are not even speaking out to condemn Trump. Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper now blasting Trump as a “disaster.” After the midterm bruising, hate speech is now complicating the GOP message. Bill Kristol joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat”.Dec. 1, 2022