Trump's crisis deepens as Biden jobs boom undercuts MAGA lies

The economy added 14 million new jobs under President Biden, more than double the number of jobs created under Donald Trump. But according to a new poll, more Americans trust Trump over Biden with the economy. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by Political Strategist Chai Komanduri and L.A. Times Journalist Michael Hiltzik to discuss. Dec. 15, 2023