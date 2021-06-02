Trump’s criminal probe: New defense won’t stop possible indictment

Citizen Donald Trump is now telling people he expects he will get reinstated as president by August. According to The New York Times's Maggie Haberman, "it isn't happening in a vacuum" but instead as part of a possible strategy to avoid indictment. His comments come as a special grand jury reviews evidence that could result in charges for Trump and other members of his enterprise. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC's Neal Katyal and the former Chief of the Investigation Division of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Adam Kaufmann to discuss.