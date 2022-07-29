IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48
  • UP NEXT

    A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

    02:59

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

    12:12

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15

  • See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

    02:54

  • 'Charlatan' and 'clown' Alex Jones faces $150 million judgement day for Sandy Hook Conspiracies

    08:38

  • Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

    05:56

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

    04:48

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59

  • Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

The Beat with Ari

Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

09:48

Donald Trump only turned to his plan to summon MAGA supporters to D.C. on Jan. 6th, which grew into the criminal insurrection, after the failure of other plots to steal the election. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber charts exactly how Trump shifted to embrace that Jan. 6 plan, and how new the details add to evidence of actual, "criminal intent" by Trump and his aides -- a requirement for any indictment and criminal trial. Melber documents eight different plots to overturn the 2020 election for this MSNBC Special Report, "Inside Trump's Election Plot." The original special, broadcast after the conclusion of the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6, draws on government evidence, testimony, primary documents, independent reporting, and some of Melber's own newsmaking interviews with participants, subjects and one indicted White House aide, Peter Navarro, to show how the effort to overturn the election reflected an attempted conspiracy over several months -- and not only the narrower set of events surrounding January 6, 2021. The distinction could prove pivotal to any criminal conspiracy case against the exposed election plots. (This is the first excerpt from the Special Report; a second excerpt of the conclusion is also available online.)July 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48
  • UP NEXT

    A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

    02:59

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

    12:12

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All