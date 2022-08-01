Trump's criminal intent exposed: Coup conspiracy timeline from Nov. to Jan. 6 (MSNBC Highlights)

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Donald Trump’s illegal coup plot and the “many different plots [that] were pursued, thwarted and then doubled down upon” to try to overturn the 2020 election. Former Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks joins Ari Melber in a follow up to this “Beat” special report on Trump’s illegal plotting and fake electors scheme, adding “even when they were setting it up, they said it was fake electors… you have all of these things and they were all failing, then on the day that it was going to be certified, he invited and unleashed a mob on the Capitol.”Aug. 1, 2022