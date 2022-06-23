Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022