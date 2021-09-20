Trump's 'A Crazy Man': Inside The Final MAGA Days As The Big Lie Spreads

New details from a Bob Woodward and Robert Costa interview reveal the truth about Trump’s final days in office, where Gen. Mark Milley was described as trying to contain a president in “serious mental decline”. Even as truth about Trump is revealed, his election lies continue to spread with the help of the GOP, fueling threats toward lawmakers and skepticism about upcoming election. “This is a crazy man,” says Pulitzer prize-winning Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and democratic pollster Fernand Amandi also join.Sept. 20, 2021