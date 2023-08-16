Trump 'doesn't have excuse to delay' surrender at arraignment Fri. Aug. 25 by 5 pm Katie Phang says

Donald Trump is not alone in this latest sweeping indictment. He is among 19 people charged in the Fulton County investigation. For many in Trump’s orbit, this is the first time their efforts have brought charges alongside Trump -- including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Trial attorney Katie Phang, host of MSNBC’s ‘The Katie Phang Show,’ joins us from Atlanta with more.Aug. 16, 2023