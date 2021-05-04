Trump resorts to blogging after losing election and right to tweet

After failing to launch a social media app of his own, Donald Trump launched a blog instead. At the same time, the Republican party is now trying to rebrand as populist and against big tech corporations like Facebook and Twitter. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss how this supposed “clash” with some companies is merely an attempt by Republicans to say they’re confronting corporations and representing “working class” voters.