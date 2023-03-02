Trump referred for ‘crimes’ as Garland faces Senate spotlight

Attorney General Merrick Garland faces the Senate Judiciary Committee after The January 6th Committee made Trump criminal referrals to the DOJ. The hearing comes as The Washington Post reports that FBI agents and prosecutors argued over how to handle the Trump Mar-A-Lago raid. In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview, former Senior Advisor to Attorney General Garland, Anthony Coley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat." Coley responds to the Post reporting and is pressed on the "special counsel" standard and criticism DOJ has faced in its Trump probes. March 2, 2023