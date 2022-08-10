IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump reeling: Takes 5th after FBI search for 'criminal evidence'

08:41

Trump pleads the fifth after the FBI searches his home in a separate case. A Trump lawyer recounts how extensive the raid in Florida was, with more than 30 agents and 10 vehicles at Mar-A-Lago. The New York Times reports the Department of Justice obtained surveillance tapes and now there are bipartisan calls for Trump to provide the search warrant. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Asha Rangappa, a former FBI Special Agent and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele.Aug. 10, 2022

