Trump prison fears mount as new charges show “all roads lead to coup”: Melber Special Report

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber traces the coup conspiracy charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith in this “Beat" Special Report, “Indicted: The Coup Conspiracy." The evidence shows plots stretching from November 2020 through January 6, 2021, and Melber draws on his conspiracy reporting dating back a year, and his introduction to "The January 6 Report" for Harper Collins, plus primary sources, Congressional hearings and many references to the new DOJ indictment to explore the plots and how they will figure into a criminal trial that could land Defendant Trump in prison.Aug. 4, 2023