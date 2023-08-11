Trump prison fears mount as Judge says he’ll be treated like any 'criminal defendant'

Blunt warnings for defendant Trump from Judge Chutkan in the election interference trial, as the first hearing in Jack Smith’s case was held today. Chutkan warning she won’t allow a “circus atmosphere” and that Trump will be treated like any “criminal defendant.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the judge’s warnings and the ruling on the protective order limiting Trump’s ability to speak about the case and “sensitive” evidence. Aug. 11, 2023