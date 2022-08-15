Trump panics: Rudy Giuliani targeted for indictment over Georgia coup plot

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was named a criminal target for first time. The Georgia prosecutor probing the TrumpWorld “plan” to steal the election with election interference. Giuliani now facing possible indictment as he’s scheduled to appear before the grand jury in Atlanta. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the “coup” plot. Former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal joins Melber, saying Giuliani should “expect to be indicted” adding Rudy “presumably has the goods on Trump.”Aug. 15, 2022