The Beat with Ari

Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

07:56

As GOP Senator Mike Lee faces heightened scrutiny for his role in pushing the MAGA plot to steal the 2020 presidential election, one Jan. 6 committee member alleges Trump “organized” the coup. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest developments in the probe.April 18, 2022

