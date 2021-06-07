Trump trouble: 'Heavy hitter' Trump Org exec testifies in criminal probe

While longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg ducks questions about the criminal probe into the company, a longtime executive who reported directly to Weisselberg just went under oath before the New York grand jury. Feds hope the pressure will turn Weisselberg into a cooperating witness. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery and MSNBC's Juanita Tolliver to discuss the updates in the probe.