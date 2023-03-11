IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office signaled that criminal charges for Donald Trump are “likely” for his alleged role in hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, according to The New York Times. Trump’s lawyers confirmed with NBC News that Trump has been invited to testify before a grand jury, signaling prosecutors could be close to an indictment. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber compares the development to the related conviction of former Trump-Lawyer Michael Cohen, saying “lawyers like precedent.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 11, 2023

