Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence

Justice Department veteran Neal Katyal says Donald Trump's culpability for the January 6th insurrection "will hold up in court if it comes to a Federal indictment, as I believe it should.” Katyal, Pres. Obama's Acting Solicitor General, assesses new evidence in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber.July 19, 2022