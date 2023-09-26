Trump on edge as coup ‘sweep’ plotter Navarro is convicted & others await trial

Peter Navarro becomes the first Trump White House aide serving during the coup plot to be convicted. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Navarro, and how his case mirrors other Trump allies who are on trial for election crimes. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 26, 2023