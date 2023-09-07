Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the plot to overthrow the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 7, 2023