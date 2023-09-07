IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump on edge as coup "sweep" plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

01:34

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the plot to overthrow the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 7, 2023

