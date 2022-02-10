IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air

04:02

The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election on “The Beat.” This comes after Mike Pence rebuked the Navarro-backed conspiracy theory that he could overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss the plot and those who were in on it. Feb. 10, 2022

