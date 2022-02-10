Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air
04:02
Share this -
copied
The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election on “The Beat.” This comes after Mike Pence rebuked the Navarro-backed conspiracy theory that he could overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss the plot and those who were in on it. Feb. 10, 2022
From on-air to under oath: WH vet Navarro subpoenaed over Jan. 6 plot
06:12
Now Playing
Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air
04:02
UP NEXT
MAGAworld bomb: Top Trump aide subpoenaed after admitting plot on MSNBC
05:25
Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt
13:02
Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right
07:10
Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal