    Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

    10:22
The Beat with Ari

Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

10:22

Charges filed in The State of New York v. Donald Trump, defendant -- with the document just released. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the unprecedented filing, how Trump could face 30 criminal counts and what it means that Trump’s defense lawyer vows to fight and not agree to a plea deal.  March 31, 2023

